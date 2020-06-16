From the beginning of July, many other Croatian cities will be connected again by international flights. Just last Monday, the first Air Baltica plane landed at Dubrovnik Airport on an international route from Riga after the coronavirus pandemic. The Croatian Chamber of Commerce sent a detailed list of all flights that are planned from the end of June to July to Dubrovnik, but also to other Croatian cities.

AIR BALTIC

The Vilnius – Dubrovnik line – introduced from the beginning of July, although it was originally canceled for this season

The line Riga – Rijeka – once a week, every Wednesday, from June 17

The line Riga – Split – once a week, every Wednesday, from June 22, from July 3, two times a week

The line Riga – Dubrovnik – twice a week, every Monday and Thursday, from June 17

RYANAIR starts flying to Zadar again with ten lines:

Zadar – Vienna, twice a week (Mondays and Fridays) from July 3

Zadar – Brussels, once a week (Thursdays), from July 2

Zadar – Prague, once a week (Saturdays), from July 4

Zadar – Berlin, once a week (Thursdays), from July 2

Zadar – Cologne, once a week (Sunday), from July 5

Zadar – Dusseldorf, twice a week (Tuesdays and Saturdays), from July 4

Zadar – Karlsruhe, twice a week (Tuesdays and Saturdays), July from 4

Zadar – Stuttgart, once a week (Sunday), from July 5.

Zadar – Milan, twice a week (Mondays and Fridays) from July 3

Zadar – Poznan, once a week (Sunday) from July 5

Apart from Zadar, flights from other airports in Croatia have also been announced:

Dubrovnik – Dublin, twice a week (Wednesdays and Sundays) from July 1

Split – Dublin, twice a week (Tuesdays and Saturdays) from July 4

Split – Stuttgart, once a week (Sunday) from July 5

Rijeka – London, once a week (Monday) from July 6

Pula – Berlin, once a week (Saturday) from July 4

Pula – Brussels, once a week (Monday) from July 6

Pula – London, twice a week (Thursdays and Sundays) from July 2

AIR FRANCE will gradually increase the number of weekly flights to destinations in Croatia. Scheduled flight schedule for July:

The Paris – Zagreb line is reintroduced, from July 1, 3 times a week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays)

The Paris – Dubrovnik line is being reintroduced, from 4 July, twice a week (Saturdays and Sundays). On the line Paris – Dubrovnik, another flight will be added per week, on Mondays, from July 13

The Paris – Split line is reintroduced, from July 13, 4 times a week (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays).

TRANSAVIA from June 29:

Line Nantes – Dubrovnik with two weeks of departure (Wednesday and Saturday). The company currently plans to maintain the stated number of rotations and through July

Line Paris Orly – Dubrovnik, three times a week (Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays). The number of weekly flights is expected to increase to four in July

Line Paris Orly – Split, three times a week (Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays). The company intends to increase the number of flights to as many as six a week in July

Flight Paris Orly – Pula, twice a week, and it is likely that this number of flights will be maintained in July

TUI Belgium

From June 20 reintroduces the seasonal line Brussels – Dubrovnik, twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays

From July 10 will also launch the Antwerp – Split line, twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays

BRUSSELS AIRLINES will add the Brussels – Dubrovnik line to its destination network from June 27

The company will operate on the line Brussels – Dubrovnik twice a week, every Tuesday and Sunday

The company plans to introduce regular flights on the Brussels-Split route from July, and at the beginning of next month the company will increase the number of weekly flights to Dubrovnik (probably to four weeks)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

From July 4 introduces the Amsterdam-Zagreb line, three times a week, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

From July 4 introduces the line Amsterdam – Split, will operate daily, and twice a day on Sundays

WIZZ AIR, a low-cost airline based in Hungary, has announced the launch of three routes to Croatia, from Poland and the UK to Split. The company intends to increase the number of weekly flights from July (adding another weekly flight, on Thursdays, on the route from Katowice and Warsaw)

London (Luton Airport) – Split, from 15 June, 3 times a week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays)

Katowice – Split, from June 20, 2 times a week (Tuesdays and Saturdays)

Warsaw – Split, from June 20, 2 times a week (Tuesdays and Saturdays)

LUXAIR, the national carrier of Luxembourg, has announced the resumption of its scheduled flights to destinations in Europe.

Line Luxembourg – Zadar, from 20.6., Once a week, every Saturday,

Line Luxembourg – Split, from 21.6., Once a week, every Sunday,

The line Luxembourg – Dubrovnik, from 20 June, once a week, every Saturday (from 4 July, an additional flight is introduced on Wednesdays as well).

Czech SMARTWINGS launched its first line to Croatia on June 10, between Prague and Split, and will soon add Poland on the list. The company will soon introduce charter flights to Split, and the re-introduction of direct scheduled flights to Dubrovnik is expected.

The Prague-Split line will operate twice in the first week (Wednesday and Saturday), in the second week it will operate three times (Monday, Wednesday and Saturday), and from June 24 daily flights are announced on the line

Katowice – Split, once a week, on Thursdays, from June 18

Warsaw – Split, also once a week, on Thursdays, from June 18

SCANDINAVIAN AIRLINES, SAS, an airline of Denmark, Norway and Sweden, will soon launch two international routes to Croatia.

From June 20 Copenhagen – Split, 2 times a week (Wednesdays and Saturdays)

From JUne 20 the Oslo – Split line is also introduced, once a week (Saturdays)

Germany’s LUFTHANSA has announced new flights to Dubrovnik and Pula.

line Frankfurt – Dubrovnik (from June 20), once a week in June, every Saturday

line Frankfurt – Pula (from June 20), once a week in June, every Saturday

Line Munich – Dubrovnik (from June 20), once a week, every Saturday. A larger number of weekly flights is expected from the beginning of July, when the company could fly on both routes (from Frankfurt and Munich) every day to Dubrovnik

Line Munich – Split (from June 20, once a week, every Saturday

The line Frankfurt – Split (from June 27) also once a week, on Saturdays. As is the case with Dubrovnik, a number of weekly flights to Split Airport are expected from July

Eurowings

Line Cologne – Zagreb one week departure,

The line Cologne – Zadar is introduced, once a week, on Saturdays, from June 20

The line Stuttgart – Split is introduced, once a week, on Saturdays, from June 6

The line Hamburg – Rijeka is introduced, once a week, on Sundays, from June 21

The line Hamburg – Split is introduced, twice a week, on Tuesdays and Sundays, from June 2

The line Düsseldorf – Split is introduced, once a week, on Saturdays, from June 20

The line Düsseldorf – Rijeka is introduced, once a week, on Saturdays, from June 20

The line Düsseldorf – Pula is introduced, once a week, on Saturdays, from 20 June

Spain IBERIA

from mid-July, it will operate on the Madrid-Dubrovnik route 3 times a week and announces daily flights from the beginning of August.

AUSTRIAN AIRLINES

from June 21 on the line Vienna – Dubrovnik 2 times a week (Wednesdays and Sundays)

from 24. 6. Austrian introduces the line Vienna – Split, which will be in traffic 4 times a week (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays)

from June 29 daily from Vienna to Zagreb

AIR SERBIA

The line Belgrade – Pula is announced from July 10, 3 times a week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays)

The line Belgrade – Zadar is announced from July 11, 2 times a week (Tuesdays and Saturdays)

The line Belgrade – Split is announced from June 28, 3 times a week (Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays)

The Belgrade – Dubrovnik line is announced from June 26, 3 times a week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays)

