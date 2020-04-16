In light of the current pandemic, this year’s World Disco Soup Day (WDSD) is going digital! Slow Food Youth Network’s (SFYN) and Slow Food’s passionate WDSD hosts will be chopping, cooking, and dancing in their own homes while streaming it live online on Facebook and Twitter.

World Disco Soup Day is the biggest coordinated effort to fight against food waste and climate change. It is the day, when SFYN groups throw parties and turn food waste into a disco soup. It is an event to cook, eat and dance together, showing the fun way to save food while thinking seriously about the amount that goes to waste and the solutions at hand.

One-third of food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted globally, throughout the supply chain, from the fields to our homes. It is a waste of resources, it impacts the right to quality food of people worldwide and increases greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite the worldwide lockdowns and quarantines, we want to address this problem and to raise awareness. In previous editions, SFYN turned 50.000 kilograms of food into thousands of delicious meals, involving thousands of activists in all five continents. We are convinced we can do the same online. But we need your help!

You are all invited to join the WDSD events through your own and the SFYN social media channels (@worlddiscosoupday and @slowfoodyouthnetwork) on April 25th, by watching or streaming your own disco soup. Thousands of participants are expected to take part all over the world, throughout the day, and share a feeling of a global Slow Food Community.

Comments

comments