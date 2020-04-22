“Sometimes due to circumstances beyond your control, you are unable to be with the one you love the most. Sometimes, you have to stay away from the people, places and things that make you the happiest, that leave you with a feeling of contentment and fill your heart with love. Long-distance love is never easy, but true love survives. Just as we are sure you have found ways to virtually connect with your loved ones, while staying at home, we have found a way to bring Croatia to you.”

“In these challenging and uncertain times, it is extremely important to maintain optimism and maintain our country’s visibility on the world’s tourist map. With intensified communication through our social media networks daily, where we have recorded above average number of visits and reach, we remind travel fans how unique, rich and diverse the Croatian tourist offer is. We have now consolidated our current communication under the common hashtag #CroatiaLongDistanceLove, inviting numerous visitors to visit and further explore Croatia from their homes. We are currently planning our next communication platform for domestic and international guests. A promotional campaign for our seven closest markets is in its final stages of development, and will be ready for launch once the conditions for it are right”, said the CNTB’s Managing Director Kristjan Stanicic, adding that he would like to thank many Croatian athletes, Domagoj Vida, Tin Jedvaj, Domagoj Duvnjak, Marin Cilic, Dina Levacic, Mario Hezonja, the Fantela brothers, the Sinkovic brothers, Tonci Stipanovic, Stipa Zunic and Sarah Kolak who are constantly sharing CNTB’s posts on their social networks and thus contributing to the promotion and visibility of our country worldwide.

As part of this communication concept, which has been introduced in 15 languages, a dedicated #CroatiaLongDistanceLove landing page has been created on the extremely popular Croatia.hr website, featuring the best of the Croatian tourist offer in the form of attractive video materials, beautiful photos and interesting information.

Visitors to the page can enjoy a virtual walk in Dubrovnik, kayaking on the river Zrmanja and sailing on the Kornati islands, explore the Croatian continental offer, see how traditional Croatian dishes or beverages are prepared, discover locations for shooting popular world television shows and movies, read interesting Croatian legends and much more. At the moment, for many travel fans around the world, just like long distance love, Croatia is only a click away.

