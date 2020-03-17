Zagreb Zoo is being closed for visitors in order to provide adequate animal care during a Coronavirus pandemic, Zagreb Zoo Director Damir Skok reported on Monday.

“The Zagreb Zoo is taking care for the animals on a daily basis, and in order to provide them with adequate care during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ZOO will be closed to visitors. By reducing the exposure of our employees to other people, the ZOO staff protect themselves from the new Coronavirus infection, “said Skok.

The good news is you can still educate yourself about the Zagreb ZOO inhabitants if you follow their Facebook page which they use as a platform to bring interesting videos from the ZOO to our homes!

