Zagreb Fashion Destination, an event which gathers Croatian fashion designers and provides them with an opportunity to present their work to the public, was held March 2-3, 2020 at Meštrović Pavilion in Zagreb.

The idea behind the ZFD project is to link fashion with an art, and so the timeless beauty of art was the inspiration for this year’s Zagreb Fashion Destination, which gathered many fashion lovers at its opening night yesterday. The event was opened with a show of a brilliant Delight by Ivan Friščić, who once again displayed all the splendor of his new collection. Callegari – the Italian school of fashion and design, brought always inspiring creativity to Meštrović Pavilion, while Anima M by Mirna Posavčević surprised the public with her debut collection at this year’s ZFD.

Always feminine Anovi by Ivona Glavaš, portrayed her vision of a romantic woman, while Ivana Cvrlje presented beautiful dresses with her bold designs. How to play with the patterns was certainly proved with Dora‘s collection, while Design by Izabela Kečan, showed us her vision of a strong and sophisticated woman. The always ingenious Mateyaneira have closed their first night at the Zagreb Fashion Destination with their imaginative collection.

“We proved that Croatian fashion projects can look just the same as the best productions in the world, and Zagreb was a true European fashion destination last night, presenting excellent collections of established and young designers at the epicenter of Croatian art – the Meštrović Pavilion, ”- added Tonči Šundov, producer of ZFD.

