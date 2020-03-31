The 7th edition of the biggest Croatian design festival – Zagreb Design Week (ZGDW) is going to take place June 30 – July 5, 2020 at the Hall V of the Technical Museum Nikola Tesla in Zagreb.

The festival brings together the largest design exhibitions, design faculty and school exhibitions, conferences, lectures, workshops, panels and presentations, film screenings and parties, and offers activities for all age groups. For the festival’s needs, Hall V was redecorated for the first time to fit a project of this type and a new ZGDW design park that will, together with more than 4,000 m², host numerous installations and spatial interventions, was built.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and an earthquake in Zagreb the application deadline was extended to May 1st, 2020. The jury members and finalists will be revealed on 8 May, and winners on 30 June 2020 at the ZGDW opening ceremony. ZGDW Award is an international design award presented annually by the Zagreb Design Week. The global expert jury awards three winners, in each of six categories. Finalists will be presented to the public at an exhibition in Zagreb, during the ZGDW, while the winners from each category will be exhibited at Milan Design Week 2021.

