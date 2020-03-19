The Croatian National Theater in Zagreb and ‘24 sata’ newspaper have launched a unique project that features opera, drama and ballet performances on a daily basis with the aim of helping people to stay at home during the Coronavirus pandemic period.

Tonight, at 5 pm, you can enjoy the performance of the ballet Swan Lake by the Croatian National Theater in Zagreb Ballet Ensemble in choreography by the great Vladimir Malakhov from your home, at the ’24 sata’ YouTube channel and CNT Facebook page.

Photo source: Croatian National Theater in Zagreb Facebook

