A large earthquake and series of aftershocks have hit Zagreb and its surroundings early on Sunday morning, March 22, 2020.

The epicenter of the quake that hit at 6:24 am was 7 kilometers north of Zagreb, at a depth of 10 kilometers and it measured magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported. Many buildings cracked, walls and rooftops are damaged and downtown streets are littered with debris that damaged many cars.

The photo gallery shows streets of Zagreb after the shocking earthquakes. All photos were made by architect Marko Dabrović, curator; CEO and partner 3LHD.

Comments

comments