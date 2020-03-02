The largest Croatian international tourism fair Place2go will take place at Arena Zagreb from 13 to 15 March, 2020.

The trade show Place2go was first held in 2012 as a place where supply and demand of the travelling destination world meet, and since then it has been growing not just in size but in quality as well. Since the B2B Friday Morning proved to be very successful, this year’s fair will have a business Friday as well. During business hours, that will last from 9 am to 4 pm, the participants will be able to do business because the fair will be closed for public at the time.

The weekend is reserved for the travelers and those who enjoy travelling and the professional travelers , such as travel writers and bloggers, have prepared interesting reports to share their stories. The entrance to the fair is free of charge and for the whole schedule of events please visit Plac2go website.

