Many airlines have been monitoring the situation minutely and are doing everything possible to assist their passengers with their upcoming travel plans, as an increasing amount of countries and regions have taken precautionary measures related to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

That is why Air France and KLM (Royal Dutch Airlines) decided to guarantee their passengers they can change their booking at no extra cost, regardless of the destination for the travels from March 3, 2020 till May 31, 2020. New reservations must be made before May 31, 2020. This temporary policy does not replace the existing policies to China, Italy, Singapore, and South Korea.

For updates on flights and more information please visit Air France and KLM websites.

