In the recent days, our whole world is changing. We are changing our daily habits and trying to adjust to the new circumstances caused by the Coronavirus. The expert team of the leading Croatian sports and educational project Active Croatia will help you with tips, exercises and tools to stay fit and in good health during this time when our movement is restricted.

You can also check out the experts’ exercises and tips in the special show ‘Active Croatia Every Day’ with Renata Sopek. Since our immune system acts as the first line of defense against most diseases, including the viruses, with physical activity, good nutrition and rest, we can help protect our body.

Today, you can try out the exercises performed by coach Patrik Kramarić under the guidance of lecturer at the Faculty of Kinesiology in Zagreb, Marin Dadić:

1.Low Skip

Perform low skip to raise the operating temperature and prepare your body for a good workout. While performing a low skip, make sure your moving the opposite hand and the opposite leg, and perform the exercise at a moderate pace for 3 sets of 45 seconds each.

2. Plank

Activate the muscles of the buttocks, and hold that position for 2 series of 30 seconds. With this exercise you activate your torso muscles.

3. Side Plank

During this exercise hold your hips high without collapsing, and hold this position on each side for 2 series of 15 seconds.

4. Hip Thruster

In the lying position, bend your legs at 90 degrees, extend your arms in front of the body and squeeze both hands. From that position, push your hips up and activate your buttocks. Repeat the exercise at a moderate pace for 10 reps.

5. Squat

During the squat exercise, try not to push your knees too far forward and do not allow them to go inwards. Exercise at a moderate pace through 2 sets of 8 repetitions.

6. Lunge

From the standing position step forward with one foot and, as in the previous exercise, do not allow your knee to go too far forward or inward. Repeat through 2 series, 5 times each leg.

7. Push Ups

Activate the buttocks and torso muscles while performing push ups and do not allow the hips to collapse downwards. If the exercise is too hard, make it easier by lowering your knees to the floor. Repeat through 2 sets of 8 reps.

