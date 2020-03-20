The most-visited gastronomy event in the country, Restaurant Week Croatia, will be held for the 20th time, from March 13 to 22, 2020 in a number of cities around Croatia including Zagreb, Split, Osijek, Rijeka and others.

The Restaurant Week is an event organized twice a year, in which top restaurants offer a 3-course meal and a glass of wine for the price of 100 – 125 kuna or something around 14 euros. The event aims to introduce public with a rich gastronomy offer of the country’s best restaurants.

Find a restaurant that suits you best by checking the event website.

Photo source: Bajamonti Restaurant / Restaurant Week FB

