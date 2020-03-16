The 16th edition of ZagrebDox, due to take place from 15 to 22 March at CineStar Zagreb – Branimir Mingle Mall, is being postponed.

Based on the information and guidelines received recently from the Republic of Croatia Civil Protection Headquarters, including a recommendation of a ban of indoor public gatherings with the aim of controlling the current epidemiological situation in Croatia, the neighborhood and the rest of Europe, the festival organizers decided to take all the necessary precautions. Hosting the festival in this period presents a potential risk for the visitors, filmmakers and media representatives.

The new Festival dates, as well as all other information, will be announced on time.

The official statement of the ZagrebDox Director, Nenad Puhovski, follows:

“Dear friends, fellow filmmakers and audience,

It is our sad duty to inform you that we have made a decision to postpone the 16th ZagrebDox, due to take place between 15 and 22 March.

Based on our communication with the Republic of Croatia Civil Protection Headquarters, collaboration with the cinema, as well as local and foreign filmmakers, we hoped that we would be able to host this year’s festival in the announced period, albeit on a smaller scale. However, unfortunately, the deterioration of the situation in Europe, especially in our close neighborhood, as well as today’s decision and recommendation of the Headquarters, are forcing us to postpone the festival.

Documentary filmmakers have always been among the most courageous. However, we believe that currently we cannot continue with ZagrebDox on the planned dates and expose our audience, filmmakers and media representatives to unnecessary risk.

All further decisions will be timely announced”.

