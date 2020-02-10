On Saturday, 15th of February, 2020, there will be held a recreational bike ride that will be touring some of the Zagreb’s most prominent street art.

Many artists left their art trace along Zagreb city center walls and turned it into a vivid sight with intriguing stories behind, and during the street art bike tour with an English speaking guide you can check out at least some of it. The plan is to start the ride at noon from the European Square and then continue cycling around city’s center till 2 pm, the organizers said they would make frequent stops for picture taking and having some rest.

The participation is free of charge. If you want to join the Saturday’s ride you should apply through the Google forms and remember to take your bike with you.

