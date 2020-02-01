The platinum folk rockers The Lumineers and the American hard rock band Rival Sons join the impressive INmusic festival #15 lineup featuring The Killers, Beck, and Deftones. The 15th edition of INmusic festival will take place at Zagreb’s lake Jarun from June 22nd to June 24th, 2020.

The Lumineers gained worldwide attention with their breakthrough single “”Ho Hey”, seemingly appearing out of nowhere and on the heels of the Americana and folk revival of the early 2010’s. In reality, Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, the duo behind the minimalist and effortlessly catchy melodies synonymous with The Lumineers, have been making music together and struggling for a piece of the spotlight for seven years before their well deserved breakthrough album and single released in 2012. Two Grammy nominations, two studio album releases, and a slew of sold out shows across the globe later, The Lumineers have proved so much more than a one hit wonder band.

Rival Sons are Jay Buchanan, Scott Holiday, Michael Miley and Dave Beste. The Californian four was formed in 2009 in Long Beach, and have already released six studio albums and an EP, with their latest studio release Feral Roots earning them two well deserved Grammy nominations in 2019 in the categories for Best Rock Album of The Year and Best Rock Performance. Their sound, although clearly inspired by classical rock and blues, is undoubtedly their own and 100% Rival Sons, a recipe that guarantees a place for hard rock in the 21st century.

Three day tickets for INmusic festival #15 are available via the official festival webshop for 70 euros, as well as 7-day festival camping tickets for 35 euros.

