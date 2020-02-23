On Friday, the new weekend in the Free Carnival Republic of Samobor began with the Samobor musicians Fakini, and continued with the famous Samobor Carnival characters Sraka, Prince, Judge and Fiškal.

The second Carnival Saturday was intended for visitors from all over Croatia as well as for guests from Slovenia and Bulgaria. The morning was again reserved for the youngest masks. On the main stage of the Square of the Carnival Greats for the pleasure of all gathered, the Tintilinić Kindergarten, Bajka children’s Choir, Smokvica Kindergarten, Zagreb Angels Children’s Choir, the Point Dance Club, Zagreb Children’s Choir and the Sports Dance Club Samobor, Children’s Choir Kikići and Geniuses all performed. On Saturday afternoon, Studio Smijeha performed first with the stand-up comedians Marina Orsag, Igor Drlja IGGY and Tin Sedlar.

For the first time, two groups of masked guests from the Bulgarian cities of Pernik and Karlov with their folklore customs came to the Samobor Carnival. Enjoy a bit of atmosphere from Samobor with our gallery!

Comments

comments