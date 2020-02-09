Porsche recorded an amazing video about Croatia at some of it’s most popular locations, with the main roles taken by the 911 (992) models and Mate Rimac, an owner of the Rimac Automobili company.

The ‘Travel Experience’, week-long driving adventure, organized by Porsche for a number of years and enjoyed by owners and fans of the legendary cars, is coming to Croatia this year in April and September. The tour starts in Zagreb, goes through Rovinj, Opatija, Pag island, Zadar, stops at National Park Krka, continues to Split, Mali Ston and ends in Dubrovnik.

Comments

comments