A number of children gathered today at Kids’ Day in Zagreb to play tennis with the Croatian National Tennis Team, thanks to the event organized as a part of the upcoming Davis Cup that will take place March 6-7,2020 at Zagreb Sports Center. Our tennis players were more than happy to pass on their knowledge and some tennis tricks.

“I am very happy that we had the opportunity to introduce ourselves to the citizens and especially to socialize with the children as a part of the upcoming Davis Cup. I am glad that such a big number of children came and I hope that they will also come to support us at our match against India, ”said Marin Čilić. “By hanging out with children, we want to bring this sport closer to young people. Along with fun and physical activity, just hanging out at Zagreb’s Flower Square is also an invitation to our citizens for the upcoming Davis Cup, ”said Croatian Tennis Federation President Nikolina Babić.

Preparations for the Davis Cup are in full swing. Tickets for the Croatia – India match are selling fast. It is a rare opportunity for the audience to cheer for our national team players in Croatia w,ho will play for the first time under the guidance of new coach Vedran Martić. The winner of this match will go to Madrid, where 18 teams will play in the finals this year.

