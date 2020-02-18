The Croatian Midsummer Scene Festival is, for the third time, visiting one of the most prominent North Atlantic festivals, the Bermuda’s Festival of the Performing Arts.

The Festival of the Performing Arts is an international festival that brings together the world’s best cultural content. It has included the play Romeo and Juliet in its this year’s program, confirming for the third time the quality of the only Croatian theater festival in English. The cast of the most famous Shakespearean tragedy directed by British director Sean Aita awaits an exciting performance in Bermuda’s largest Ruth Seaton James Auditorium, where they will present to the Bermuda audience a superb performance that was already enjoyed by thousands of visitors in Dubrovnik last summer.

The Midsummer Scene Festival first appeared in Bermuda in early 2016 with the comedy Twelfth Night and delighted many cultural figures and audiences there. They then toured with the performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and this year they are invited to participate with the performance of Romeo and Juliet.

This year’s 7th edition of the Midsummer Scene Festival will be held from June 19th to July 6th. The Midsummer Scene Festival is a project of the City of Dubrovnik Tourist Board and the City of Dubrovnik, produced by Brilliant Events Dubrovnik and Honey-tongued Theater Productions Ltd. London.

