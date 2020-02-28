Croatia just received two new Michelin stars as the restaurants Boškinac from Novalja and LD Terrace from Korčula got awarded with one Michelin star each. Restaurants Pelegrini (Šibenik), 360º (Dubrovnik), Monte (Rovinj), Noel (Zagreb) and Draga di Lovrana (Lovran) have all retained their Michelin stars.

In addition, two more restaurants are listed on the Bib Gourmand list, which makes Croatia boast with a total of 70 Michelin-rated restaurants today. This is the result of a secret visit of the professional Michelin inspectors to the Croatian restaurants, globally the most significant and recognized restaurants guide.

“We are extremely proud that as of today, Croatia has a total of seven restaurants with the prestigious Michelin star and that Novalja and Korčula have been added to Croatian destinations that boast with authentic and exceptionally high quality gastronomic offer. Michelin is a worldwide synonym for excellence in gastronomy, and Croatia is a country of top gastronomic offer, which is becoming an increasingly important motive for the arrival and return of guests to the destination. I believe in the great promotional effects of all of Michelin’s tags, which can also serve as an incentive for us to further develop and nurture our indigenous flavors, ” said Director of the Croatian National Tourist Board Kristjan Staničić.

“The LD Terrace restaurant in Korčula, run by Chef Marko Gajski, is renowned for its refined gastronomic cuisine in which local produce and flavours from across the world bring a subtle balance to the dishes. Combining delicious preparation and innovation, the use of local Croatian produce is the strong point of Chef Matijaš Bregeš at Boškinac (Novalja) – his creativity brings out the full intensity of the flavors,” says at the Michelin Guide website.

To mark the publication of the 2020 Guide, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of MICHELIN Guides, says: “This year’s selection reflects the positive trends on the Croatian food scene, all around the country. With a total of 70 restaurants in the Guide, Croatian cuisine is evolving and improving, especially by concentrating the energies of the chefs into selecting the best meat and vegetables from the local territories and the freshest fish from small-scale fishing.”

The new Michelin Guide Croatia 2020 features two additional Bib Gourmand restaurants. The Konoba Škoj (Šolta Island) restaurant offers excellent value for money – Mediterranean and local influences ensure a dynamic cuisine with warm flavors. Perched on the hills in the middle of their vineyards, the Zlatne Gorice restaurant in Varaždin Breg delivers the perfect harmony of reinvented traditional dishes and local wines, all in a very elegant atmosphere.

