The Croatian National Tourist Board is launching its first brand campaign this year, which will be implemented in different time periods, at 16 key markets, until the end of July. The main goal of the brand campaign is to further increase the recognition of Croatia as an attractive tourist destination with a rich offer, which is why in the focus of this campaign are the most recognizable Croatian tourism products such as sun and sea, eno-gastronomy, active tourism, nautics and culture.

“The strength of the Croatian tourism brand has been continuously growing for several years, making our country recognizable as a diverse and quality tourist destination. In order to keep up a positive trend, we have created a brand campaign that is carefully planned as it follows the preferences of each of the 16 selected markets. Our goal is to offer our guests exactly what they are looking for. The preliminary results of the latest TOMAS research show that we are being successful. According to the research, the satisfaction with most elements of the offer keeps growing, especially the hospitality of the hosts, hiking and biking trails, presentation of cultural heritage, quality of information in the destination, but also the diversity of events and the gastronomic offer, ”said CNTB Director Kristjan Staničić.

This year’s first brand campaign is being launched in Germany, Austria, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Hungary, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Norway, Russia, Ukraine, Slovakia and Spain. Campaign activities will be conducted through online and offline channels, including television programs, print media, outdoor and display advertising channels, social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Comments

comments