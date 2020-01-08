The Ukrainian Classical Ballet troupe, composed of merited artists of Ukraine, winners of numerous ballet awards and recognitions is coming back to Vatroslav Lisinski Concert Hall on February 16th, 2020 to perform two ballets – Carmen and Scheherazade.

After the ballet spectacle Nutcracker, which had four sold out performances, the troupe is presenting two stories about two extraordinary women and their complicated relationships with men, filled with love, lust, jealousy and tragedy. Carmen is a passionate and dramatic ballet based on the story of Prosper Mérimée and legendary music of Georges Bizet, arranged and adapted for ballet by Rodion Shchedrin. While, Scheherazade from One Thousand and One Nights has inspired eponymous symphonic suite by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and exotic sensual ballet adaptation after that.

Tickets for this spectacle, priced at 180, 210, 240, 270 and 300 kuna are available at the Lisinski cash registers and online.

