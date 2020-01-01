One of the biggest bands of the 21st century, The Killers, will make their Croatian debut appearance at INmusic festival #15 that is going to be held at Zagreb’s Jarun lake from 22 to 24 June, 2020.

The Killers are an American rock band that requires no introduction. With five multi-platinum studio albums under their belt, dozens on global number one hits and songs that have marked the past fifteen years, sold out stadium tours and headline performances at Glastonbury, Coachella, Lollapalooza, etc., and on the heels of an already sold out tour in UK and Ireland in 2020 and a sixth studio release under way, they will headline INmusic festival’s 15th anniversary edition.

Festival tickets for INmusic festival #15 are available via the official festival webshop.

