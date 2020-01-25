At the Ban Josip Jelačić Square in Zagreb, on Sunday evening around 9 pm, a crowd will be waiting for the arrival of the Croatian National Handball Team who are supposed to land from Stockholm after their brilliant performance at the European Men’s Handball Championship 2020.

After a dramatic victory over Norway on Friday, our players got to the final for the first time after 10 years! This afternoon, at 4:30 pm Croatia meets with Spain in the final game to see who is the best European Handball Team. No matter who wins, both teams reached to top two and it is already a tradition here in Croatia to welcome our players after the championships such as this one and celebrate with them the whole night.

Comments

comments