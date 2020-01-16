One of the largest tourist manifestations in the continental part of Croatia and one of the Croatia’s oldest ceremonies – Samobor Carnival, or Samobor fašnik as it is called by locals, will be held for the 194th time this year. The carnival starts on Valentine’s Day, February 14 and ends on February 25, 2020.

Samobor Tourist Board announced that, just as every other year, these carnival days will be filled with parties under the masks thanks to the numerous performances of various music artists, with carnival groups coming for a visit from all over the Croatia and world, and a rich program for the youngest masked participants.

This year’s edition of the popular carnival will get its own picture book under the name ‘A Mask Looking For a Face’, written by Maja Jerčić and illustrated by Dora Ajduković, which, in an educational and interesting way, introduces children to Samobor and its sights. During the Carnival, a picture book will be given to the children for free. The best masks, individual, group and family, will of course get an award, so get creative, prepare your masks and visit Samobor.

