Spain became the first team after 18 years to successfully defend the title they won in 2018, after beating Croatia 22:20 at today’s final match of European Men’s Handball Championship in Stockholm. Today’s silver medal makes Croatia’s third silver at the European handball championships and Croatian captain Domagoj Duvnjak was named man of the match and most valuable player of the European Championships!

At the beginning of the match, Croatia was attacking and defending hard and had a two-goal lead with 15 minutes played, including four goals scored by Croatia’s captain Duvnjak. Spain’s coach Jordi Ribera switched goalkeepers, bringing on All-star Team goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez de Vargas instead of Rodrigo Corrales, and the change worked wonders, at half-time break Spain was leading 12:11. With just 5 minutes till the end the score was equalized 18:18, Croatia had chances to take the lead but Spain scored with a 7-meter penalty and 90 seconds left, to lead 21-20. The Spain scored once again and won a tense, close match 22:20.

So far, Croatia won five medals at European handball championships three silvers including today’s, and three bronzes, in 1994, 2012 and 2016.

