Traditional project of Žar ptica theater ‘No Winter in Žar ptica’, which offers the students free performances during the winter holidays, will be held this year from 8 to 10 January 2020. Tickets for all shows are free of charge and the schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, 8 January at 5:30 pm – The Indian story (6+)

Thursday, 9 January at 5:30 pm – Kameni svatovi (9+)

Friday, 10 January at 5:30 pm – Tonček i Točkica (6+)

For more information visit Žar ptica website.

Comments

comments