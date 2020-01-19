Croatia Men Water Polo Team smashed Slovakia with the final score 16:4, at the 34th LEN European Water Polo Championship yesterday in Budapest. Croatia’s next quarterfinals duel is scheduled for Wednesday, when they will play against the winner of the Greece and Romania match.

Croatia entered the game against Slovakia as the first team in Group A, with the maximum of 6 points. Croatia was the first team to book its spot among the best eight, though they almost blew their win away against the Montenegrins who came back from 10-5 to 10-10, after scoring 5 goals in a row, but the Croats netted the winner 72 seconds from time. Even though, Croatia led the game yesterday against Slovakia, after the intense game against Montenegro, our players didn’t want to relax and they did their best to defeat Slovakians. Andro Bušlje enjoyed a perfect afternoon with 5 goals from 5 shots and with that, he scored 1000 goals for our team so far at the European Championships!

If Croatia successfully completes the quarter-finals, in the semifinals the team will meet the winner of the Serbia-Spain / Hungary duel.

