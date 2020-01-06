According to final election results, former Prime Minister Zoran Milanović is the Croatia’s new president! He won 52.7% of the vote in a second-round runoff against sitting president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović on Sunday, January 5th, 2020.

Grabar-Kitarović received 47.33%, while Milanović won 52.67% of the vote and became the fifth elected president of Croatia. A 53-year old Milanović is also the second president to have been officially nominated by the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the largest centre-left political party in Croatia, after Ivo Josipović. He began his career in the Croatian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, served as an advisor at the Croatian Mission to the European Union and NATO and was assistant to the Foreign Minister of Croatia for political multilateral affairs. He became Prime Minister in 2011 and oversaw Croatia’s entry into the European Union in 2013.

Milanović has promised to turn the page on the country’s wartime past and vowed to make country a more tolerant place.

