The American television channel CNN has just released it’s 2019 list of the best Christmas markets around the world and not surprisingly Zagreb Advent is included in the list!

Other cities on the list of “Christmas markets scattered around the world that make great destinations for traditional gifts, glasses of ‘glühwein’ and unbeatable festive feeling”, include Vienna, Strasbourg, Toronto, Prague, Florence, Krakow, Birmingham, Copenhagen, Berlin, Brussels, Barcelona, Budapest, Stockholm, New York, Tallinn and Basel.

The CNN wrote: “Advent in Zagreb has been voted the ‘best Christmas market destination’ by users of travel portal European Best Destinations for two years running. Based on the streets surrounding Jelačić Square, the numerous attractions on offer include an ice rink, live ice sculpture carvings, pop-up bars, street food stands and outdoor music stages. There’s even an area dedicated to ‘fooling around’ ( or ‘fuliranje’ ) where revelers can dance in the street and eat and drink to their heart’s content”.

According to the CNN, the thing that makes Zagreb Advent special is The Jolly Christmas Tram, where kids (and big kids) can cruise through the city center accompanied by Santa and his elves.

Comments

comments