The ninth artOmat, an unconventional art fair, opens on Tuesday, December 17th at 8:00 pm at the home of Croatian Association of Fine Artists, also known as Meštrović Pavilion and ends on Sunday, December 22nd.

80 carefully selected authors from different arts, crafts and design fields gathered in one place are presenting their unique work. As a result of careful jury selection while creating the list of exhibitors, artOmat fair keeps getting endorsed as a competitive worthwhile art platform that promotes and affirms local art and design production, accentuating its opposition to the conventional market offer during Christmas time.

ArtOmat, a yearly manifestation, is the unconventional art fair which takes place every December during the Advent season in Zagreb. The artOmat fair gathers contemporary artists and designers from different arts, crafts and design fields. A selection of the most recent art and design production is being promoted and affirmed in opposition to the conventional market. ArtOmat’s schedule, besides the fair itself, includes educational and exhibition program filled with exhibitions, creative workshops, panel discussions with artists and designers and other side events.

The admission to the fair is free of charge.

