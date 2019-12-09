Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor is coming to the Zagreb Culture Factory (Tvornica Kulture) on January 15, 2020 to perform for the first time in front of the Zagreb audience. O’Connor’s first Zagreb concert will be of limited capacity, with just 1200 tickets available for purchase.

One of the greatest talents of the music industry in general, from the mid 80s to the present, Sinead has an extremely colorful career, filled with controversy and excellent songs. Her version of Prince’s song “Nothing Compares 2 U” is definitely one of the greatest pop hits of all time and one of the most played songs on radio stations in the last 30 years. At the peak of her career in the early ’90s, fans of her work included some big names such as Elton John, Bono, Mary J Blige and many others.

Some of the scandals that marked her career include a public war with Madonna, tearing up the Pope’s image on a Saturday Night Live show, interrupting major concerts, as well as the requests to delete her from the Grammy nominations she often received. Despite all this, Sinead is experiencing a career boom, and with a new band she is regularly selling out concert halls in Ireland and around Europe. After her Zagreb concert, Sinead will embark on her big American tour, the first in a long time.

The early bird price of the concert ticket is 180 kuna and after 23 December, tickets will cost 200 kuna while on the day of the concert they’ll cost 290 kuna. Official ticket sellers are Dirty Old Shop (Tratinska 18), Rockmark (Berislavićeva 13), Aquarius CD Shop (Varšavska 13), Dallas Music Shop Rijeka (Splitska 2a), all Eventim outlets and online shop.

