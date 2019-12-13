On the Travel Lemming website, which is dedicated to the promotion of fast-growing and “unexplored” destinations, Rovinj was voted among the top 30 fastest growing world destinations worth visiting. Instead of popular tourist destinations, world famous bloggers have chosen thirty attractive destinations people should visit in 2020. Rovinj ended up in 12th place, and left behind destinations such as Namibia, the Canadian Prince Edward Island, the Swiss Lausanne, Lebanon, Azerbaijan and Ethiopia. First on the list was Georgia, followed by Nova Scotia and the Cook Island.

Kiersten Rich who runs the blog The Blonde Abroad has described Rovinj as a picturesque coastal city, ideal for tourists who do not tolerate crowds and excessive tourism. “With its bright buildings squeezed right up the Adriatic shore, this charming fishing village becomes a world attraction, and the region of Istria, where Rovinj is located, was recently described by the Guardian as the “new Tuscany”, said Rich.

The Blogger also recommended the Croatian restaurant Monte, which carries one Michelin star, where you can try the best of Croatian enogastronomy. It also suggests to visit Rovinj in the period from April to November, and as top attractions she listed the old town of Rovinj, the Church of St. Euphemia, the port of Rovinj and the Balbi Arch.

The Travel Lemming webpage was created as a travel blog by Nate Hake, an American who has been travelling the world since 2016. The aim of this site has become to highlight fast growing and underrated destinations in order to fight against overtourism. The website also invites readers to vote for their favourite destination, and the winners are awarded the annual award “Reader’s Choice”.

“Every year we gather the best bloggers in the world in order to bring attention to some hidden gems that travellers should visit in the coming year. I am delighted to see Rovinj on our list for the year 2020. Croatia has so much to offer to tourists and it is one of the most beautiful destinations in the world”, noted Hake, the founder of the website.

Source: Croatian National Tourist Board

Image by Moritz Bechert from Pixabay

