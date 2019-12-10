Kinoteka Cinema continues with the weeks dedicated to the the oeuvres of classic Hollywood icons, and this week is dedicated to one of the most famous actresses of the golden age of Hollywood – Judy Garland.

Judy Garland began her career as a three-year-old girl at the vaudeville theater of her parents, and at the age of 13 she signed a contract with the MGM studio and stepped into the world of movie musicals. Best known for her roles as an American girl from the middle-class neighborhood, Judy Garland has become one of Hollywood’s greatest stars thanks to her singing and dancing fervor, liveliness and unique charisma. In 1940, she won a special Academy Juvenile Award and was nominated twice more for the lead role in the movie A Star is Born (1954) and for the supporting role in the Judgment at Nuremberg (1961).

Judy Garland’s Week at the Kinoteka Cinema began last week with films in which this famous actress has made her most famous roles – Summer Stock (1950), Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) and The Wizard of Oz (1939), and from December 10 to December 14 don’t miss to see some of the biggest collaborations, in front of and behind the camera, that have marked her career as well as the golden age of Hollywood.

On Wednesday, you can watch Girl Crazy (1943), the latest joint film of Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney, in which Rooney embodies a playboy whose rambunctious lifestyle tempts him when he meets the daughter of a college dean. The grand finale of the movie – the musical show I Got Rhythm – was directed by American musical director and choreographer Busby Berkeley. In the Good Old Summertime (1949) follows Thursday, a romantic comedy musical about two employees of a shop who, without being aware of it, indulge in an anonymous romance through letters, though they are not tolerating each other during working hours. Ziegfeld Follies (1945), awarded for Best Musical at the 1947 Cannes Film Festival, is scheduled for Friday.

All movies of the Judy Garland Opus start at 8 pm at Kinoteka Cinema.

