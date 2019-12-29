Fuliranje (Fooling Around) Gourmingle, one of the most popular events at Zagreb Advent is preparing great New Year’s Eve, entertainment from noon till dawn.

On Tuesday, the last day of Fuliranje Gourmingle, warm-up starts at noon with Ilija Rudman, great Croatian producer and his selection of music from 70s and 80s, accompanied by Pepi Jogarde. Around 11 pm a very popular Croatian pop band Tribute to Dino Dvornik will reveal it’s great playlist. Dino Dvornik was widely loved Croatian King of funk so we will sail into New Year with crazy and funny funky beats, and around 1 am the Fuliranje will host the young Croatian band ‘Svemirko’ and their always popular disco-pop sounds.

More than 100 dishes with local and international specialties are waiting for people with good vibes, ready to say goodbye to 2019, and warmly welcome 2020. Fuliranje will end at January 1, so if you are in Zagreb you should come and catch some memories at one of numerous photo points, enjoy great selection of local and international dishes, try original booze and dance, dance, dance.

Comments

comments