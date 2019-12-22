As no candidate received a majority of all votes today on presidential elections day in Croatia, a second round will take place in two weeks, on 5 January 2020 between the two candidates with the highest number of votes in the first round – Zoran Milanović and Kolinda Grabar Kitarović.

Polls closed on Sunday evening at 7 pm and election authorities said turnout was higher than during the last election in 2014, with some 100,000 more voters having cast ballots by mid-afternoon despite bad weather all over Croatia. Left-wing politician and former Prime Minister Zoran Milanović led the first round of voting with 29,56 % support. Current president Grabar Kitarović had 26,65 %, followed by right-wing singer Miroslav Škoro in third place with around 24%.

