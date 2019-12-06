TripAdvisor just announced its 2019 ranking of the top 10 airlines in the world in the Travelers’ Choice Awards and Singapore Airlines landed in the top spot!

TripAdvisor determined this year’s winners using an algorithm that analyzed reviews and ratings submitted by travelers over a 12-month period on TripAdvisor Flights. Singapore Airlines took the first place, just like the last year, while Qatar Airways jumped from the last year’s 8 spot to the number two spot this year! Taiwan’s EVA Air moved up to the third spot and Japan’s ANA (All Nippon Airways) is a new edition on the list.

See the full 2019 list of TripAdvisor’s top 10 airlines in the world below:

Singapore Airlines Qatar Airways EVA Air Emirates Japan Airlines (JAL) Southwest Airlines Azul Air New Zealand Jet2.com ANA (All Nippon Airways)

Comments

comments